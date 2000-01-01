Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SAGE
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SAGE
- Market Cap$3.576bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:SAGE
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINUS78667J1088
Company Profile
Sage Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company conducting development programs and clinical trials to discover medicines for central nervous system disorders. It has development programs for refractory status epilepticus, and Parkinson's di-sease.