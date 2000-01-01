Company Profile

Sagicor Financial Co Ltd is a financial services provider in the Caribbean. The company is engaged in providing Life and health insurance, property and casualty insurance, Annuities and pension administration services, Banking and investment management services, and also provides hospitality services. The company reports in the following segments: Sagicor Life, Sagicor Jamaica, Sagicor Life USA, and Head office & others. Geographically, the firm operates in the United States, Barbados, Jamaica, Trinidad & Tobago, and other countries.