Sahara Energy Ltd (TSX:SAH)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - SAH

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SAH

  • Market CapCAD4.350m
  • SymbolTSX:SAH
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas E&P
  • Currency
  • ISINCA78709X2068

Company Profile

Sahara Energy Ltd is a junior resource exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of petroleum and natural gas reserves in Western Canada.Sahara Energy Ltd is a junior resource exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of petroleum and natural gas reserves in Western Canada.

Latest SAH news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .