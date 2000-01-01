Saia Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:SAIA)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SAIA
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SAIA
- Market Cap$4.908bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:SAIA
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorTrucking
- Currency
- ISINUS78709Y1055
Company Profile
Saia Inc is a transportation company. The company through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across the United States. It generates revenues from the transportation of freight.Saia Inc is a transportation company. The company through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, provides less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across the United States.