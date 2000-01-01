Company Profile

Saia Inc is a transportation company. The company through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across the United States. It generates revenues from the transportation of freight.Saia Inc is a transportation company. The company through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, provides less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across the United States.