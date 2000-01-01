Saietta Group (LSE:SED)

UK company
Company Info - SED

  • Market Cap£106.730m
  • SymbolLSE:SED
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorAuto Parts
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BNDM6X87

Company Profile

Saietta Group PLC is an engineering company. Its branded AFT (Axial Flux Technology) is modular in design, meaning high and low voltage e-motor solutions can be provided from scooters to buses. It provides end-to-end turnkey engineering services to OEMs from market research and product definition, CAE and simulation, e-motor electrical and mechanical integration, prototype build and vehicle testing on 20 miles of private test tracks. AFT has been designed for high automation in volume production meaning AFT cost-effectively delivers class- leading performance for the L-Category target market.

