- Market Cap£106.730m
- SymbolLSE:SED
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorAuto Parts
- ISINGB00BNDM6X87
Saietta Group PLC is an engineering company. Its branded AFT (Axial Flux Technology) is modular in design, meaning high and low voltage e-motor solutions can be provided from scooters to buses. It provides end-to-end turnkey engineering services to OEMs from market research and product definition, CAE and simulation, e-motor electrical and mechanical integration, prototype build and vehicle testing on 20 miles of private test tracks. AFT has been designed for high automation in volume production meaning AFT cost-effectively delivers class- leading performance for the L-Category target market.