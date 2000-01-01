Saint Jean Carbon Inc (TSX:SJL)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SJL
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SJL
- Market CapCAD2.660m
- SymbolTSX:SJL
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA79015E6010
Company Profile
Saint Jean Carbon Inc is engaged in the exploration of the mineral properties. It primarily focuses on gold, copper, molybdenum and silver properties.