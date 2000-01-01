Company Profile

Saipem is a conglomerate of oil and gas engineering and construction and drilling services. The company began as the services appendage of oil major Eni, although today Eni as a customer accounts for generally less than 10% of revenue. Saipem is distinguished for leading industry megaprojects like the Nord Stream pipeline carrying large volumes of natural gas from Russia to European markets.Saipem SpA is an Italian engineering and construction firm. The company mainly focuses on offshore oil and natural gas infrastructure, as well as onshore and offshore drilling services which it provides through its fleet of vessels.