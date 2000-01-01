Saipem SpA (MTA:SPM)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SPM
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SPM
- Market Cap€4.265bn
- SymbolMTA:SPM
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas Equipment & Services
- Currency
- ISINIT0005252140
Company Profile
Saipem SpA is an Italian engineering and construction firm. The company mainly focuses on offshore oil and natural gas infrastructure, as well as onshore and offshore drilling services which it provides through its fleet of vessels.