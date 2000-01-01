Company Profile

Sakae Holdings Ltd is engaged in the business of operating restaurants, kiosks and cafes, trading, sushi processing and operating as a caterer and franchiser. The company operates in two segments including Sakae Sushi and Other products and services. The Sakae Sushi segment is the main brand in the provision of food and beverages to retail customers from the public. The Other products and services segment consists of other brands and services offered by the Company, such as Sakae Teppanyaki, Sakae Delivery, Hei Sushi, Senjyu, Sachi, Sakae Express, Crepes & Cream and Nouvelle Events. The company, through its subsidiaries, is also engaged in the provision of corporate advisory services; investment holding; cleaning services; food and beverage consultancy and management services.