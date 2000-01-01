Salazar Resources Ltd (TSX:SRL)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SRL
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SRL
- Market CapCAD25.300m
- SymbolTSX:SRL
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA7940071045
Company Profile
Salazar Resources Ltd is a Canada based junior mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties located in Latin America. Its projects include Curipamba and Ruminahui.Salazar Resources Ltd is a junior mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties located in Latin America. The company's mineral properties are located in Ecuador and Colombia.