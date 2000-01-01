Company Profile

Salini Impregilo SPA is an industrial group specializing in constructing large, complex projects. It primarily operates in sectors related to dams, hydroelectric plants, hydraulic works, railways, airports, motorways, and industrial buildings. It designs and produces large water projects to provide low-cost clean energy and finds innovative solutions to collect and transport water. Transportation infrastructures can enhance connectivity in remote areas and improve traffic flow. Salini Impregilo works in partnerships with other architects and designers to provide innovative solutions, and has been granted concessions from government authorities to develop and operate certain projects. Operating segments are reported by geographical regions: Italy and abroad (majority of total revenue).Salini Impregilo SPA is an engineering and construction company. It designs and produces large water projects to provide low-cost clean energy and finds innovative solutions to collect and transport water.