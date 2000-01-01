Sally Beauty Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (NYSE:SBH)
Sally Beauty Holdings Inc is a professional beauty-products retailer based in the United States. Sally Beauty operates throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, France, Ireland, Spain, Germany, and the Netherlands. The company operates through two business segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. Product offerings include hair color and care, hair dryers and hair-styling appliances, nail care, skin care, and others.Sally Beauty Holdings Inc is a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty products with operations in North America, South America and Europe.