Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (NYSE:SBH)

  • Market Cap$2.082bn
  • SymbolNYSE:SBH
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorSpecialty Retail
  • ISINUS79546E1047

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc is a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty products with operations in North America, South America and Europe.

