Company Profile

Salzgitter AG is a German-based company that operates through five divisions. Its Strip Steel business unit manufactures, processes and sells strip steel in a wide variety of metallurgic compositions and dimensions. The Plate/Section Steel business unit combines three producers of steel products that primarily serve customers in the project-oriented construction and infrastructure sectors. The Mannesmann business unit offers its customers a wide range of seamless and welded steel tubes. The Trading business unit operates the European sales network and global trading companies and sales offices under Salzgitter. The Technology business unit manufactures specialist machineries. Europe and America account for majority of the company's sales.Salzgitter AG is engaged in the steel and technology sector. Its product includes strip steel products, beams, heavy plate, as well as seamless and welded tubes in all dimensions. It also operates special machinery and plant engineering business.