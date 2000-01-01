Sam Woo Construction Group Ltd (SEHK:3822)

Market Info - 3822

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 3822

  • Market CapHKD235.200m
  • SymbolSEHK:3822
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorEngineering & Construction
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG7785L1023

Company Profile

Sam Woo Construction Group Ltd is engaged in the provision of foundation works, including the construction of bored piles, rock steel socketed H-piles, excavation and lateral support works and ancillary services.

