Interactive Investor
Home
>
Shares
>

Samarkand Group (AQUIS:SMK) Share Price

SMK

Samarkand Group

UK company

Right Arrow 1

Communication Services

Right Arrow 2

Internet Content & Information

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

NAV Price

-

Last Traded

-

Chg

-

-

NEXX

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

Times are shown in GMT, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

This stock can be held in:

SIPP

ISA

JISA

Trading Account

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

Company Profile

Samarkand Group PLC is the cross-border eCommerce technology and retail group focusing on connecting Western Brands with China. It has developed a proprietary software platform, the Nomad, which is integrated across eCommerce platforms, payments, logistics, social media, and customs. The core products include Nomad Checkout, Nomad Storefront, Nomad Commerce, Nomad Distribution, and Nomad Analytics. Its revenues are mainly generated in the UK, China, and the Rest of the World.

AQUIS:SMK

GB00BLH1QT30

GBX

Loading Comparison

Latest SMK News

Go to All News >
18 January

Samarkand wins 3-year contract extension with beauty brand Templespa

From Alliance News
31 December

IPO statistics: London AIM and AQSE markets 2021

From Alliance News
20 December

IN BRIEF: Samarkand swings to interim loss after one-off PPE contract

From Alliance News