Samarkand Group (AQUIS:SMK) Share Price

Company Profile

Samarkand Group PLC is the cross-border eCommerce technology and retail group focusing on connecting Western Brands with China. It has developed a proprietary software platform, the Nomad, which is integrated across eCommerce platforms, payments, logistics, social media, and customs. The core products include Nomad Checkout, Nomad Storefront, Nomad Commerce, Nomad Distribution, and Nomad Analytics. Its revenues are mainly generated in the UK, China, and the Rest of the World.