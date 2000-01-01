Samko Timber Ltd (SGX:E6R)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - E6R
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - E6R
- Market CapSGD45.170m
- SymbolSGX:E6R
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorLumber And Wood Production
- Currency
- ISINSG1W64939547
Company Profile
Samko Timber Ltd is engaged in manufacturing and selling processed timber products including general plywood and laminated veneer lumber, truck, piano body parts and decking. It is also engaged in trading of timber products.