Samoth Oilfield Inc (TSX:SCD)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - SCD

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SCD

  • Market CapCAD1.650m
  • SymbolTSX:SCD
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas E&P
  • Currency
  • ISINCA79588P1080

Company Profile

Samoth Oilfield Inc is an oil and gas exploration and production company. The company is engaged in development and production of natural gas and natural gas liquids in Western Canada.

Latest SCD news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .