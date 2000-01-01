Company Profile

Samson Holding Ltd is an investment holding company. It is principally engaged in the manufacturing and sale of residential furniture. The company is involved in the activity of designing, manufacturing, sales and marketing of household and commercial furniture. It owns a number of brands including Universal Furniture, Smartstuff, Paula Deen Home, Legacy Classic Furniture, Legacy Classic Kids, Wendy Bellissimo, Craftmaster Furniture, Lacquer Craft Hospitality, Willis & Gambier, Universal Furniture China, and Athome. The company's revenue arises from its single segment of manufacturing and sale of residential furniture. It has its global presence in China, Hong Kong, UK, US, and Bangladesh. Geographically, the company earns most of its revenue from the United States.