Company Profile

Samson Oil & Gas Ltd is an Australian based oil and gas company. The company along with its subsidiaries is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and development of oil and natural gas properties with a focus on properties in North Dakota and Montana. It generates revenue from the sale of natural gas and crude oil. Its projects include Rainbow Field, Cane Creek Project and Foreman Butte Project.