Company Profile

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust is an energy sector royalty trust in the United States. It owns approximately 75% net profit interest in a large number of natural gas properties in the San Juan Basin of New Mexico. About 98% of the royalties San Juan collects come from natural gas, with the balance coming from oil.San Juan Basin Royalty Trust is an express trust, which holds royalty interests in properties located in the San Juan Basin of northwestern New Mexico.