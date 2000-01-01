San Marco Resources Inc (TSX:SMN)
Market Info - SMN
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SMN
- Market CapCAD3.740m
- SymbolTSX:SMN
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorIndustrial Metals And Minerals
- Currency
- ISINCA7987382099
Company Profile
San Marco Resources Inc is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. Its projects include Chunibas Project, 1068 Project and Mariana Project.