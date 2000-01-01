San Marco Resources Inc (TSX:SMN)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Company Info - SMN

  • Market CapCAD3.740m
  • SymbolTSX:SMN
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorIndustrial Metals And Minerals
  • Currency
  • ISINCA7987382099

Company Profile

San Marco Resources Inc is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. Its projects include Chunibas Project, 1068 Project and Mariana Project.

