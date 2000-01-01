Sanai Health Industry Group Co Ltd (SEHK:1889)

Market Info - 1889

Company Info - 1889

  • Market CapHKD309.790m
  • SymbolSEHK:1889
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorDrug Manufacturers - Specialty & Generic
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG7785S1075

Company Profile

Sanai Health Industry Group Co Ltd is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It manufactures, markets, and sells branded prescription and over-the-counter western pharmaceuticals and modern Chinese medicine products including injectibles.

