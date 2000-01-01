Sanchez Energy Corp (NYSE:SN)

North American company
Market Info - SN

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SN

  • Market Cap$20.130m
  • SymbolNYSE:SN
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas E&P
  • Currency
  • ISINUS79970Y1055

Company Profile

Sanchez Energy Corp is an independent exploration and production company. It is engaged in exploration, acquisition, and development of unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the onshore U.S. Gulf Coast and others.

Latest SN news

