Sancus Lending Group Ltd (LSE:LEND)

UK company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
choose an account
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - LEND

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - LEND

  • Market Cap£12.830m
  • SymbolLSE:LEND
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorCredit Services
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00B0CL3P62

Company Profile

Sancus Lending Group Ltd is an alternative finance provider, offering borrowers fast, bespoke bridging and development finance and co-funders a range of asset-backed funding opportunities.GLI Finance Ltd is a closed ended investment company. The company's objective is to maximise shareholder returns through the management of multi-jurisdictional businesses providing asset backed lending.

Latest LEND news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

LEND Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .