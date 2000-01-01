Sancus Lending Group Ltd (LSE:LEND)
UK company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - LEND
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - LEND
- Market Cap£12.830m
- SymbolLSE:LEND
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorCredit Services
- Currency
- ISINGB00B0CL3P62
Company Profile
Sancus Lending Group Ltd is an alternative finance provider, offering borrowers fast, bespoke bridging and development finance and co-funders a range of asset-backed funding opportunities.GLI Finance Ltd is a closed ended investment company. The company's objective is to maximise shareholder returns through the management of multi-jurisdictional businesses providing asset backed lending.