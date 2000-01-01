Company Profile

Sanderson Design Group PLC formerly Walker Greenbank PLC is a luxury interior furnishings company that designs, manufactures, and markets wallpapers and fabrics together with a wide range of ancillary interior products. The reportable divisions are Brands and Manufacturing. Brands division comprising the design, marketing, sales and distribution, and licensing activities of Sanderson, Morris and Co., Harlequin, Anthology, Clarke and Clarke and Studio G brands operated from the United Kingdom and its foreign subsidiaries in the United States, France, Russia, and Germany. Manufacturing division comprising the wallcovering and printed fabric manufacturing businesses operated by Anstey and Standfast respectively.