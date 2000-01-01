Sanderson Farms Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:SAFM)
Sanderson Farms is a dressed-chicken processor in the United States, producing and selling a variety of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to grocers, food-service operators, and distributors. Most revenue is generated in the Southeastern, Southwestern, Northeastern, and Western United States. The company's product portfolio consists of tray packs and large birds, catering to grocery and food-service customers. It sells chill-packed, ice-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken in whole, cut-up, and boneless form under the brand name Sanderson Farms to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the United States.Sanderson Farms Inc is engaged in dressed chicken processing as well as producing and selling a variety of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to grocers, food-service operators, and distributors.