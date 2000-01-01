Company Profile

Sanderson Farms is the third- largest dressed-chicken processor in the United States, producing and selling a variety of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to grocers, food-service operators, and distributors. Most revenue is generated in the Southeastern, Southwestern, Northeastern, and Western United States, with 85%-95% of sales made to domestic customers in recent years. The company's product portfolio consists of tray pack and large birds, catering to grocery and food-service customers.Sanderson Farms Inc is engaged in dressed chicken processing as well as producing and selling a variety of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to grocers, food-service operators, and distributors.