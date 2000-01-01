Company Profile

Sandmartin International Holdings Ltd, along with its subsidiaries is engaged in the manufacturing and trading of satellite television equipment products, other electronic goods, and satellite television broadcasting. The product line of the company consists of a set-top box, community antenna television, single master antenna television, and others. The business of the company operates in segments that include Media Entertainment Platform, Other Multimedia Products, Integration of Signal System and Traffic Communication Network, Satellite TV Equipment and Antenna, and Satellite TV Broadcasting. Satellite TV Equipment and Antenna generates maximum revenue for the company. It exports its products to Taiwan, Europe, North America, Middle East, Africa, South America, and other regions.Sandmartin International Holdings Ltd, along with its subsidiaries is engaged in the manufacturing and trading of satellite television equipment products, other electronic goods, and satellite television broadcasting.