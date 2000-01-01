Sandmartin International Holdings Ltd (SEHK:482)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 482
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 482
- Market CapHKD0.000m
- SymbolSEHK:482
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorCommunication Equipment
- Currency
- ISINBMG780521008
Company Profile
Sandmartin International Holdings Ltd, along with its subsidiaries is engaged in the manufacturing and trading of satellite television equipment products, other electronic goods, and satellite television broadcasting. The product line of the company consists of a set-top box, community antenna television, single master antenna television, and others. The business of the company operates in segments that include Media Entertainment Platform, Other Multimedia Products, Integration of Signal System and Traffic Communication Network, Satellite TV Equipment and Antenna, and Satellite TV Broadcasting. Satellite TV Equipment and Antenna generates maximum revenue for the company. It exports its products to Taiwan, Europe, North America, Middle East, Africa, South America, and other regions.Sandmartin International Holdings Ltd, along with its subsidiaries is engaged in the manufacturing and trading of satellite television equipment products, other electronic goods, and satellite television broadcasting.