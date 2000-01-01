Sandon Capital Investments Ltd (ASX:SNC)

APAC company
Market Info - SNC

Company Info - SNC

  • Market CapAUD44.800m
  • SymbolASX:SNC
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorAsset Management
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000SNC4

Company Profile

Sandon Capital Investments Ltd is an activist investment company. It also provides corporate advisory services to select wholesale clients.

