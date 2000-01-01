SandRidge Energy Inc Ordinary Shares New (NYSE:SD)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SD
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SD
- Market Cap$169.940m
- SymbolNYSE:SD
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas E&P
- Currency
- ISINUS80007P8692
Company Profile
SandRidge Energy Inc is a US-based oil and natural gas company. It is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and Natural gas liquids. Business activity of the group include Exploration and Production, Drilling and Oil Field Services and Midstream Gas Services.SandRidge Energy Inc is an oil and natural gas company. Its business is comprised of exploration and development of oil properties.