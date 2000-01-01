SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT)

North American company
Market Info - SDT

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SDT

  • Market Cap$4.760m
  • SymbolNYSE:SDT
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas E&P
  • Currency
  • ISINUS80007T1016

Company Profile

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I is a statutory trust. It holds Royalty Interests in specified oil and natural gas properties located in the Mississippian formation in Alfalfa, Garfield, Grant and Woods counties in Oklahoma.

