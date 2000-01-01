SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT)
Share Price Chart
Market Info - SDT
Company Info - SDT
- Market Cap$4.760m
- SymbolNYSE:SDT
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas E&P
- ISINUS80007T1016
Company Profile
SandRidge Mississippian Trust I is a statutory trust. It holds Royalty Interests in specified oil and natural gas properties located in the Mississippian formation in Alfalfa, Garfield, Grant and Woods counties in Oklahoma.