SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (NYSE:SDR)

North American company
Share Price Chart

Market Info - SDR

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SDR

  • Market Cap$11.240m
  • SymbolNYSE:SDR
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas E&P
  • Currency
  • ISINUS80007V1061

Company Profile

SandRidge Mississippian Trust II holds Royalty Interests in specified oil & natural gas properties located in Mississippian formation in Alfalfa, Kay, Noble & Woods counties in Oklahoma and Barber, Comanche, Harper and Sumner counties in southern Kansas.

Latest SDR news

