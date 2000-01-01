Sands China Ltd (SEHK:1928)
Company Info - 1928
- Market CapHKD324.276bn
- SymbolSEHK:1928
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorResorts And Casinos
- ISINKYG7800X1079
Company Profile
Sands China Ltd operates resorts and casinos in Macau. The company’s prime resort properties include The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Plaza Macao, and The Sands Macao. It also operates theatres entertainment arena, and high-speed ferries.