Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd provides financing to companies engaged in gold mining through gold stream and royalty. Geographically, the company has operational footprints in North America, South & Central America, Africa, and Asia & Australia. The firm's royalties include Hod Maden, Santa Elena, Chapada, and Cerro Moro.Sandstorm Gold Ltd provides financing to companies engaged in gold mining through gold stream and royalty. The company has various mines that are generating revenues located in Canada, Mexico, Brazil and United States.