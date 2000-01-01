Sandstorm Gold Ltd Ordinary Shares (TSE:SSL)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SSL
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SSL
- Market CapCAD1.570bn
- SymbolTSE:SSL
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorGold
- Currency
- ISINCA80013R2063
Company Profile
Sandstorm Gold Ltd provides financing to companies engaged in gold mining through gold stream and royalty. Geographically, the company has operational footprints in North America, South & Central America, Africa, and Asia & Australia. The firm's royalties include Hod Maden, Santa Elena, Chapada, and Cerro Moro.Sandstorm Gold Ltd provides financing to companies engaged in gold mining through gold stream and royalty. The company has various mines that are generating revenues located in Canada, Mexico, Brazil and United States.