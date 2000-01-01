Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd provides financing to companies engaged in gold mining through gold stream and royalty. The company provides capital to firms that are involved in gold mining and in return, reserves the right to a percentage of the gold produced from a mine or a portion of the revenues generated from the mine. It has acquired over 100 streams and royalties, out of which nearly 18 mines are generating revenues. Most of the projects in which the company has interests are located across Canada and United States. Some of the operational projects are also present in Brazil, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Sweden, Turkey and Australia. Sandstorm generates the majority of its revenues through the royalty it receives from the sale of gold in Canada.