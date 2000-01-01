Sandvik AB (OMX:SAND)

Market Info - SAND

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SAND

  • Market CapSEK0.000m
  • SymbolOMX:SAND
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINSE0000667891

Company Profile

Sandvik is a manufacturer of specialized tools and mining equipment used predominantly by global mining, engineering, and automotive customers. The company’s core operations are in metal cutting and mining equipment. The company has a well-documented history, having been founded in 1862 and listed on the Nordic Exchange in Stockholm in 1901.Europe is the largest contributor to group sales at 38%; followed by North America 21%; Asia 20%; Africa/Middle East 9%; Australia 7% and South America 5%.Sandvik AB is engaged in the business of industrial machining. The company specialises in cutting, shaping and drilling tools. It also develops mining tools and equipment for early-stage excavation through to the later crushing and screening phases.

