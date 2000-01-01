Company Profile

Sang Hing Holdings (International) Ltd is a contractor engaged in civil engineering works in Hong Kong. The company provides variety of civil engineering works, including site formation, road and bridge construction, drainage and sewerage construction, watermain installation and slope works. Site formation works include excavations on sloping land, earth filling and compaction, landslip preventive works and ground water drainage works. Its roads works are usually grouped into construction of new roads, such as expressways, trunk roads, primary distributor roads, district distributor roads and local distributor roads; and maintenance of existing roads. Its drainage works refer to construction, improvement and maintenance of sewage treatment facilities, and storm water drainage facilities.