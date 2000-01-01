Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that translates ground-breaking science into genomic therapies transforming patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation and cell therapy. The company's product pipeline includes Hemophilia, Central Nervous System, HIV, Lysosomal Storage Disorders, and Hemoglobinopathies.