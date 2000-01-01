Company Profile

Sangoma Technologies Corp is a provider of hardware and software components that enable Internet protocol communications systems for both telecom and datacom applications. It is engaged in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and support of voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications. Its product line includes data and telecom boards for media and signal processing, as well as gateway appliances and software. The company sells into three major geographic centers: the United States of America, which is the key revenue driver, Canada, and other foreign countries.Sangoma Technologies Corp is a provider of hardware and software components that enable Internet protocol communications systems for both telecom and datacom applications.