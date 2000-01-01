Saniona AB (OMX:SANION)
Saniona AB researches and develops drugs for the treatment of diseases of the central nervous system, autoimmune diseases, metabolic diseases and the treatment of pain. It develops a technology platform that enables investigation of all types of ion channel drug targets. Its research is focused on GABAA receptors, nicotinic acetylcholine receptors, and potassium channels. The company product pipeline includes Tesomet, SAN711, Tesofensine, NS2359, and CAD-1883.Saniona AB researches and develops drugs for treatment of diseases of the central nervous system, autoimmune diseases, metabolic diseases and the treatment of pain.