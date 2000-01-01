Sanli Environmental Ltd (SGX:1E3)
Company Info - 1E3
- Market CapSGD16.930m
- SymbolSGX:1E3
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorWaste Management
- ISINSG1DG8000009
Company Profile
Sanli Environmental Ltd provides design, supply, delivery, installation, commissioning, maintenance, repair and overhaul of mechanical and electrical equipment as well as instrumentation and control systems in wastewater treatment plants.