Sanli Environmental Ltd (SGX:1E3)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 1E3

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1E3

  • Market CapSGD16.930m
  • SymbolSGX:1E3
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorWaste Management
  • Currency
  • ISINSG1DG8000009

Company Profile

Sanli Environmental Ltd provides design, supply, delivery, installation, commissioning, maintenance, repair and overhaul of mechanical and electrical equipment as well as instrumentation and control systems in wastewater treatment plants.

Latest 1E3 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .