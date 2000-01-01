Sanmina Corp Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:SANM)

North American company
Market Info - SANM

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SANM

  • Market Cap$2.228bn
  • SymbolNASDAQ:SANM
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorElectronic Components
  • Currency
  • ISINUS8010561020

Company Profile

Sanmina Corp is a provider of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, and after-market services to original equipment manufacturers in the communications networks, storage, industrial, defense and aerospace end markets. The company operates in two business segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions, which consists of printed circuit board assembly and represents a majority of the firm's revenue; and Components, Products, and Services, which includes interconnect systems and mechanical systems. The firm generates revenue primarily in the United States, China, and Mexico, but has a presence around the world.Sanmina Corp is engaged in the business of Integrated Manufacturing Solutions and Components, Products, and Services, which includes interconnect systems and mechanical systems.

