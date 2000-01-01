Sanne Group (LSE:SNN)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - SNN

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SNN

  • Market Cap£1.033bn
  • SymbolLSE:SNN
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorAsset Management
  • Currency
  • ISINJE00BVRZ8S85

Company Profile

Sanne Group PLC is provides administration, reporting and fiduciary services to alternative asset managers, financial institutions, family offices and corporates.

Latest SNN news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

SNN Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .