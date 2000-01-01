Sanne Group (LSE:SNN)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SNN
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SNN
- Market Cap£1.033bn
- SymbolLSE:SNN
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorAsset Management
- Currency
- ISINJE00BVRZ8S85
Company Profile
Sanne Group PLC is provides administration, reporting and fiduciary services to alternative asset managers, financial institutions, family offices and corporates.