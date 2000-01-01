Company Profile

Sanofi develops and markets drugs with a concentration in oncology, immunology, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and vaccines. However, the company's decision in late 2019 to pull back from the cardio-metabolic area will likely reduce the firm's footprint in this large therapeutic area. The company offers a diverse array of drugs with its highest revenue generator, Lantus, representing just under 10% of total sales. About 30% of total revenue comes from the United States and 25% from Europe. Emerging markets represent the majority of the remainder of sales.Sanofi SA is healthcare company which is engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of therapeutic solutions. It business activities include operations of specialty care, Established Prescription Products and vaccines operations.