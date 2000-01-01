Santa Fe Metals Corp (TSX:SFM.H)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SFM.H
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SFM.H
- Market CapCAD0.000m
- SymbolTSX:SFM.H
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorIndustrial Metals And Minerals
- Currency
- ISINCA8020672074
Company Profile
Santa Fe Metals Corp is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico.