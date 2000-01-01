Santana Minerals Ltd (ASX:SMI)
- Market CapAUD2.700m
- SymbolASX:SMI
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINAU000000SMI3
Santana Minerals Ltd is an exploration company with a focus on precious metals. The Company consists of two exploration projects located in Mexico: Cuitaboca Project in Sinaloa & Namiquipa silver, lead, zinc Project in Chihuahua.