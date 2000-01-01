Santana Minerals Ltd (ASX:SMIDA)
Company Profile
Santana Minerals Ltd is focused on precious metal exploration such as nickel, gold, silver, and base metals. Its projects include the Becker Project in Chile, Cuitaboca Project in Mexico, Sayabouly Project in Laos, and others.Santana Minerals Ltd is an exploration company with a focus on precious metals. The Company consists of two exploration projects located in Mexico: Cuitaboca Project in Sinaloa & Namiquipa silver, lead, zinc Project in Chihuahua.