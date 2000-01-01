Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - SC

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SC

  • Market Cap$8.154bn
  • SymbolNYSE:SC
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorCredit Services
  • Currency
  • ISINUS80283M1018

Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc is a consumer finance company. Its core business is the indirect origination of retail installment contracts, through manufacturer-franchised dealers with their sale of new and used vehicles to retail consumer.

Latest SC news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .